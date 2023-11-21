Severe storms possible in central North Carolina tonight, morning rain coming

Severe weather risk from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Prepare for showers in the morning and storms in the evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a level 1 severe weather risk for the day from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Scattered showers will begin in the morning near and west of Raleigh-Durham International Airport around 5 a.m..

Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s but clouds will fill the sky and rain could pop up anytime throughout the day.

In the afternoon, thunderstorms could develop starting around 4. The storms that develop will likely contain isolated heavy downpours.

All of the precipitation should wrap up around midnight.

High pressure moves in behind this system on Wednesday, keeping the air dry through Thanksgiving. However, temperatures will not recover. Highs for the holiday weekend will remain around 60 with lows in the upper 30s.