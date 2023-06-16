Severe weather potential for areas northeast of Triangle

Thunderstorms may turn severe this afternoon and evening northeast of the Triangle.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thunderstorms could be severe this afternoon and evening for areas northeast of the Triangle that could bring the potential for hail and damaging winds.

A few heavy downpours will also be possible.

An approaching cold front will bring the line of thunderstorms from northwest to southeast late this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be around 90.

Dry weather should resume by 10 p.m., with a drop in humidity tonight.

Haze will return to the region Saturday due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. This means that hazy sunshine will be abundant Saturday and Sunday.