Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect for parts of central North Carolina

Timing of the storms will be mid to late afternoon which allows some time for things to heat up before the storms can knock temperatures back again.

Severe storms started pushing their way through central North Carolina early Tuesday afternoon.

The storms could continue to develop through the evening.

Active severe thunderstorm warnings:

Nash and Wilson counties until 3:30 p.m.

Durham, Franklin, Harnett, Johnston and Wake counties until 3:45 p.m.

The first severe storms popped up around 1:30 p.m. in Chatham County.

ABC11 has multiple reports of trees falling down in Orange County and Wake County.

Duke Energy reports nearly 1,000 power outages in Orange County near Durham-Chapel Hill Boulevard and Fordham Boulevard.

ABC11 has crews on the way to the damage reports. In addition, the First Alert Weather Team is constantly monitoring the storms in order to alert you if they get stronger and pose an increased risk to life or property.