Temperatures near freezing as rain moves through North Carolina

A cold blast of air will arrive as rain moves into the area, creating a possibility of freezing rain.
Get the latest weather updates sent straight to your phone by downloading the ABC11 app.
The best chance of freezing rain is north and west of the Triangle. Alamance, Chatham, Durham, Orange, and Person counties could see some winter precipitation.
A Winter Weather Advisory in effect for our northwestern counties until Noon (Person Co. until 4pm). Biggest threat=pockets of freezing rain. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/PU6GxZfYrq— 𝘿𝙤𝙣 𝙎𝙘𝙝𝙬𝙚𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙠𝙚𝙧 (@BigweatherABC11) December 16, 2020
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, areas where rain has fallen so far have all had temperatures above freezing. But as the rain moves north, it could run into colder weather and change to a wintry mix.
As the sun rises, temperatures will increase to around 40 degrees, melting off any ice and transitioning the precipitation to rain.
Due to the impending weather, Durham Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Tuesday.
DPS Learning Center buses will run two hours later than their regularly scheduled times and learning centers will open at 9 a.m.
If students are scheduled for in-person evaluations, staff will contact parents or guardians to reschedule the appointment.
NC Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry spoke about the possible winter storm Tuesday afternoon.
He said while the storm was currently forecast to be a minor winter event, it's important to take it seriously and be prepared.
"Everyone should follow their local forecasts closely and stay alert to changing weather conditions over the next 48 hours. While this is currently forecast to be a minor winter weather event for our state, winter weather in North Carolina is notoriously difficult to forecast. And just a small change in the forecast can mean big changes in storm impacts," Sprayberry said.
WATCH: Mike Spraybery's full statement
Most of the ABC11 viewing area will only see rain Wednesday, but everybody should still prepare for a challenging morning commute--either through rain or freezing rain.
The cold air will be more stubborn in the piedmont and mountains. Areas like Greensboro and Asheville could see some significant ice build up.
WATCH: How to drive on snow, ice and get out of a skid