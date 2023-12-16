Soaking rain, damaging winds possible on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- If you have to do any chores outside get them done on Saturday because Sunday will be a wash out.

Rain will move in before dawn Sunday, then the brunt of the storm will move through our area from midday Sunday into Sunday night.

The center of the storm is now expected to track a little farther west Sunday afternoon and evening.

There is an increased risk of severe weather back as far west as the Triangle.

Damaging winds are the biggest risks, along with the heavy downpours. Expect some scattered power outages, even without any severe weather, as this storm may pack the same punch as a moderate Tropical Storm with sustained winds at 20-30 mph and gusts over 40 mph.

Areas from Raleigh on east will have the strongest winds and highest rain totals. The local area is likely to have 2-3 inches of rain with amounts of 4 inches closer to the coast. A coastal flood warning is in place from 10 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday. The threat of severe weather will be the greatest on Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The worst of this storm should be over by early Monday morning, but there will be plenty of lingering clouds and a few showers leftover during the day Monday.

Some may see snow across the Appalachians Monday night and perhaps some icy roads through the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains.