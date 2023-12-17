  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

One killed, one injured after stopping to help during crash on I-87 N near Knightdale: NCSHP

WTVD logo
Sunday, December 17, 2023 7:21PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.
WTVD

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is investigating a deadly crash on I-87 North at (Exit 9) the Smithfield Road exit just outside of Knightdale.

Drivers heading north should beware of the backup due to all but one of the three lanes being closed.

NCSHP said one person was killed and another person was injured after they stopped to help when an SUV hydroplaned and ran off the road

They were both hit by a pickup truck driver who lost control. No one in the SUV that hydroplaned or the truck was injured, NCSHP said.

NCSHP hasn't released the condition of the person who was injured after stopping to help.

This is a developing story, please check for updates on the ABC11 App or online.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW