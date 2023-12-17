One killed, one injured after stopping to help during crash on I-87 N near Knightdale: NCSHP

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) is investigating a deadly crash on I-87 North at (Exit 9) the Smithfield Road exit just outside of Knightdale.

Drivers heading north should beware of the backup due to all but one of the three lanes being closed.

NCSHP said one person was killed and another person was injured after they stopped to help when an SUV hydroplaned and ran off the road

They were both hit by a pickup truck driver who lost control. No one in the SUV that hydroplaned or the truck was injured, NCSHP said.

NCSHP hasn't released the condition of the person who was injured after stopping to help.

This is a developing story, please check for updates on the ABC11 App or online.