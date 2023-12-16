Flood watch for entire Triangle until Monday, power outages possible

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sunday will be a soaker. It's a level 3 storm impact due to strong winds and possible flooding. The brunt of the storm will move through our area from midday into Sunday night.

The center of the storm is now expected to track a little farther west Sunday afternoon and evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area with rainfall between 2-4" and wind gusting 25-35mph could cause some power outages. Severe risk has shifted east, mainly along the coast.

Flooding is our biggest risk with this storm. Drying out Monday still breezy

Damaging winds are the biggest risks, along with the heavy downpours. Expect some scattered power outages, even without any severe weather, as this storm may pack the same punch as a moderate Tropical Storm with sustained winds at 20-30 mph and gusts over 40 mph.

Areas from Raleigh to the east will have the strongest winds and highest rain totals. The local area is likely to have 2-3 inches of rain with amounts of 4 inches closer to the coast. A coastal flood warning is in place from 10 a.m. until 7 a.m. Monday. The threat of severe weather will be the greatest on Sunday afternoon and into the evening.

The worst of this storm should be over by early Monday morning, but there will be plenty of lingering clouds and a few showers left over during the day Monday.

Some may see snow across the Appalachians Monday night and perhaps some icy roads through the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains.