Level 1 risk for severe storms across North Carolina on Sunday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's going to be a beautiful Saturday but storms move in overnight and could bring severe weather Sunday.

The entire central North Carolina region is under a level 1 risk for severe weather Sunday.

The highest concern with these storms would be damaging wind but there is also a slight risk a tornado could spin up too.

The first signs of rain will move in overnight Saturday into Sunday. The chance for severe storms to develop runs from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Even if sever storms do not develop, you can expect rounds of on and off rain throughout Sunday.

It's going to be windy too. Wind gusts will be around 10 miles per hour throughout the day. After the storms move up, expect wind gust speeds to double.

All told, the storms will drop around 1-2 inches of rain across the region. Some isolated areas could see higher totals if they get caught in a downpour.

After the storms move out, temperatures will drop down to more seasonable averages. Expect highs next week to be in the 50s and lows to be around freezing.