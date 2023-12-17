I-440 westbound closed during ongoing police investigation

Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel Watch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I-440 Westbound was closed early Sunday evening as Raleigh Police conducted an investigation.

RPD said it has an "ongoing police presence" on I-440 Westbound at Western Boulevard.

Officers and detectives were collecting evidence at the scene.

RPD did not disclose what led to the investigation.

No other information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 996-3335 or visit Crimestoppers for anonymous reporting options or call (919) 996-1193.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Raleigh and in your neighborhood

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.