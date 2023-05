RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tomorrow brings the risk of severe weather in the afternoon hours. A cold front will move through the region that could create thunderstorms.

The set up primarily brings a threat for gusty winds.

There is a level 1 risk for the Triangle and a level 2 risk is in place for areas east of it.

The activity will push off to the southeast during the evening hours.

Mostly cloudy skies can be expected outside of thunderstorms, but temperatures will likely be a few degrees warmer.