Damaging wind possible from scattered and isolated storms this afternoon

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a wet start for some on Monday morning, a chance for scattered showers and storms will develop this afternoon and evening.

Some stronger storms are also possible along with an isolated severe storm. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, with lows in the 60s.

The good news when it comes to weather is that it will turn a bit drier for Tuesday through Thursday. With a front slowly pushing through the region, scattered afternoon storms will remain possible, especially across the southern and eastern sections of the ABC11 viewing area.

Looking ahead to the weekend, more storms could cover central North Carolina depending on when and where a surface low pressure system develops. Conditions exist for one to pop up somewhere near the coast -- perhaps just offshore over the southern Atlantic. If that happens, it could create another pattern of widespread shower and thunderstorm activity starting as early as Friday. Some locally heavy rain will be possible.