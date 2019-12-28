NCCU cop saves woman in stalled car on Durham train tracks before crash

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- NCCU Officer Stacey DeSantis is being commended for saving a woman out of a stalled car at the intersection of Fayetteville and Pettigrew Street before a train crashed into the car overnight.NCCU officials said Officer DeSantis saw a car stopped on the train tracks and conducted a wellness check just before 3 a.m.The female driver said the car wouldn't move.A train was approaching and the officer attempted to move the car.Officer DeSantis then took her patrol car and the driver away from the tracks."Officer DeSantis acted quickly and with selflessness after seeing an individual in distress; her actions are to be lauded and commended," said NCCU.Durham police are investigating.