NCDOT found more litter on roadsides this year than ever before

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- NC Department of Transportation set a record for the amount of litter picked up along the state's roads and highways.
The record is both good and heartbreaking: It's good that all that trash has been picked up and disposed properly, but it's heartbreaking that there was so much trash there in the first place.
NCDOT volunteers have collected more than 11 million pounds of litter from along North Carolina roads this year--with two months still to go. The previous record was 10.5 million pounds in 2019.
"This is the kind of record we never wanted to break," Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said. "I am very proud of the hard-working employees, contractors and volunteers who've helped us collect this trash, but litter shouldn't be there in the first place. Keeping North Carolina beautiful starts with everyone doing their part."
NCDOT placed an emphasis on litter pick up this year, even enlisting the help of country music superstar Luke Combs.
