Food & Drink

New Zealand model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

EMBED <>More Videos

Model and competitive eater devours 2.5-pound burrito in 81 seconds

Have you ever been hungry enough to eat a big burrito in one sitting? What about one weighing 2.5 pounds?

A New Zealand model and competitive eater did it in less than 90 seconds.

Nela Zisser finished the chain restaurant Mad Mex's "one-kilo burrito" in just one minute and 21 seconds. She shared the impressive feat on YouTube.

In the video, Zisser notes that she's undertaken the challenge to eat the 1.13 kg (2.5 pounds) burrito from Mad Mex a number of times in the past.

But this time, she smashed her record.

"That's insane, it's the best time I've ever gotten," Zisser says at the end of the challenge, which she shared to her YouTube channel on May 28.

Her YouTube account chronicles such food feats as wolfing down 10 Burger King Whoppers in 17 minutes, devouring a chicken and waffles tower in five minutes, and consuming a 2.2-pound jar of Nutella in under four minutes.

MORE | Competitive eater Raina Huang takes on massive 7-pound burrito
EMBED More News Videos

Can competitive eater Raina Huang eats a 7lb burrito?



MORE | 124-pound mom sets eating record by downing 13 pounds of steak
EMBED More News Videos

Molly Schuyler ate three complete steak dinners in less than 20 minutes.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkcompetitioneating contestyoutubebuzzworthyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man shot in Newtown Grove kidnapped, sexually abused woman: Authorities
Son of Greg Olsen rings bell, leaves hospital after heart transplant
Man declines COVID-19 vaccine, needs double lung transplant
LATEST: NCDHHS says COVID-19 numbers continue to improve
'Armed and dangerous' carjacking suspect on the loose
Baker fined for refusing to make transgender transition cake
Supreme Court upholds Obamacare for 3rd time
Show More
Carolina Hurricanes agree to 3-year extension for head coach
Tropical system could bring rain to NC next week
AccuWeather meteorologist proposes in front of tornado
After meeting with VP, Texas Dems concede federal voting rights battle in Senate
Biden to sign bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday
More TOP STORIES News