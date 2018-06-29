ITEAM

Neuse River riverkeeper on bridge jumpers: 'You're just asking to hurt yourself'

EMBED </>More Videos

ITEAM reports on the possible risks of the Neuse River (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
It may be a generational pastime, but that doesn't make it any less dangerous.

A recent injury to a Triangle teenager has both first-responders and riverkeepers warning of the risks involved jumping from a bridge into the Neuse River, a spot known locally as "The Pipes."

Located near Capital Boulevard in northeast Raleigh, the jump site is a short walk through the weeds off the Neuse River Greenway; the bridge is covered in spray paint and looks like it's been abandoned for years.



"There are so many ways to enjoy the Neuse River and not be an idiot," Matthew Starr, the Neuse's Riverkeeper with Sound Rivers, quips to ABC11."This is not a lake, this is not a bridge in Wrightsville Beach. Most of the river is knee-depth the whole way across and if there hasn't been a lot of rain, it's even shallower."

Chopper 11HD flew over the bridge and caught video of some teens jumping and swimming in the area, including some treading water, suggesting a depth safe enough to jump - but Starr said that's not a guarantee of a soft bottom.

"Every year we do a massive cleanup and we pull up all kinds of trash, including tires, shopping carts, cash registers. There's rocks, there's tree stumps - and the water is not clear enough to see at the bottom," he said.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, the teenager hurt in a fall earlier this month is recuperating. A spokesman offered no other details about the extent of the injury.

Wake County EMS was also a part of the response, and officials told the I-Team that teens run the risk of a delayed response from crews in the case of an emergency because of the tough terrain.

"Any delay is critical - those minutes could be a big difference in the patient's suffering," Jeff Hammerstein, Assistant Chief of Wake County EMS, told ABC11. ""The other issue with that is when we're talking about navigating through this type of terrain - there are issues for responder safety as well. Are we going to get hurt in a fall trying to make our way through there?"

The U.S. Geological Service (USGS) measures the river's depth and flow via several gauges along the Neuse and other streams and creeks in Wake County.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
iteamsafetyswimmingRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ITEAM
I-Team: 4 critical forms to sign before sending your child off to college
What to look out for when using fast payment apps
Troubleshooter: Solar panels leave Sanford couple not seeing green
I-Team: First responders suffering from emotional wounds of PTSD
I-Team: Online pharmacy shutting down after selling fake cancer drugs
More iteam
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News