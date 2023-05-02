The Month of May is filled with exciting new entertainment featuring big franchises, big stars and some big farewells.

What to watch in May: 'Little Mermaid,' 'White Men Can't Jump' and more

May is filled with exciting new shows and movies to watch, starting with "Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3," which opens on Friday only in theaters.

The "Guardians" cast told On the Red Carpet that it was an emotional reunion on set as they filmed the final installment of their Marvel movie trilogy.

The movie will answer the question, what will happen with Peter and Gamora? And how did Rocket become a talking raccoon?!

"I came back to the movie after they asked me because I felt like I needed to finish the story. And to be completely honest with you, Rocket is my boy," said director James Gunn.

Saying goodbye

ABC hits, "The Goldbergs" and "A Million Little Things" will both have their series finales in May.

In the decade since the pilot premiered, the Goldbergs have become like family to millions of viewers who have watched the cast grow up over 10 seasons on ABC.

The cast of "A Million Little Things" has shared a multitude of stories over their five-season run - some funny, some heartbreaking, all relatable.

"Little Mermaid"

She's a five-time Grammy nominee, but Halle Bailey says there's one thing that made her nervous about her role in the new live action version of "The Little Mermaid" - singing the songs she grew up loving.

"I love this film so much. It's so special to me since I was a little girl, so I just want to deliver the songs in a good way," she said.

Oscar winners Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Kwan are back in action in "American Born Chinese" on Disney+, and rapper Jack Harlow makes his acting debut opposite Sinqua Walls in "White Men Can't Jump" streaming on Hulu. There's also a new animated series for kids coming on Star Wars Day, May the Fourth, on Disney+ called "Young Jedi Adventures."

Watch the entire "On The Red Carpet" May preview episode in the video above.