New North Carolina council to help with re-entry services hosts its first meeting

NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- According to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction, more than 15,000 people return to their home communities after being released from state prison a year.

Advocates say they face many hurdles, including getting a driver's license, finding adequate housing and getting a job.

Those challenges are why Governor Roy Cooper formed a new North Carolina council. They are holding their first meeting on Tuesday.

It's the first time all state agencies are working together to improve education, rehabilitation and reentry services in the state.

The council aims to help those previously incarcerated with re-entry assistance in every county.

Another goal is to increase the number of high school and post-secondary degrees by incarcerated individuals by 75 percent.

ABC11 spoke with advocates who work in re-entry assistance.

They all shared strengthening these services will require addressing recidivism and a statewide approach.