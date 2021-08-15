Target holds grand opening for newest Raleigh location

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Target's newest north Raleigh store held a grand opening Sunday.
The new location is on Six Forks Road -- where the old Kmart used to be.
The store has actually been open a few days.
The 114,000 square-foot location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.
About 150 jobs were created by the opening of the Six Forks location.
Minnesota-based Target opened its first store in the greater Raleigh area in 1995 and now has 15 locations here.
