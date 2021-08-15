Shopping

Target holds grand opening for newest Raleigh location

EMBED <>More Videos

Target holds grand opening for newest Raleigh location

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Target's newest north Raleigh store held a grand opening Sunday.

The new location is on Six Forks Road -- where the old Kmart used to be.

The store has actually been open a few days.

The 114,000 square-foot location will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

About 150 jobs were created by the opening of the Six Forks location.

Minnesota-based Target opened its first store in the greater Raleigh area in 1995 and now has 15 locations here.

READ MORE: Target to offer debt-free college degrees to 340,000 US employees
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingraleighnew businessshoppingtarget
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Afghan president flees the country as Taliban move on Kabul
Death toll from Haiti earthquake rises to more than 700
Fred strengthens to tropical storm as it heads to US coast
29-year-old Ft Bragg paratrooper found dead in barracks, officials say
Data upload error exposes names, SSN of nearly 85,000 state employees
School Supply Drives bring cautious optimism as COVID cases increase
Show More
Boy shot while riding in car with mom in Southern Pines, police say
Durham leaders reach out to unvaccinated with neighborhood clinics
CVS, Walgreens offering 3rd COVID dose for immunocompromised
PJ Tucker celebrates NBA championship at Chavis Park
North Carolina Zoo suffers 2 animal deaths this week
More TOP STORIES News