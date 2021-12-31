Fayetteville's Festival Park will be turned into a fun circus-like atmosphere this New Year's Eve. It's part of the inaugural "Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular.
The Cool Spring Downtown District and the City of Fayetteville is presenting the free event that will bring the magic of a traveling circus to Festival Park starting at 7:30PM. The event will also feature a concert starting at 10pm with Rob Base, Coolio, C+C Music Factory, and All-4-One.
Following the concert there will be a countdown to midnight and a fireworks show.
ABC11 Together is proud sponsor of Night Circus: A District New Year's Eve Spectacular.
Fayetteville Welcomes 2022 with New Celebration
