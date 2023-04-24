WATCH LIVE

VIDEO: Accomplice trips, falls during New York City robbery

Monday, April 24, 2023 1:37PM
Accomplice takes a tumble during electronic store gunpoint robbery in SoHo
NEW YORK -- A man held up a store worker at gunpoint while an accomplice tripped and took a tumble behind them.

It happened at an electronics store in New York City early Friday.

Police said the two thieves entered the store and struck the 72-year-old worker in the back of his head with a gun, then stole $1,500 from his wallet.

Police said thieves then tried to break into a safe but were not able to before they fled.

Surveillance video showed one of the thieves tip over a box and fall.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene.

