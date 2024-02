Victim hospitalized after being shot in chest at Sampson County mobile home park

NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was seriously injured in a shooting Saturday in Newton Grove.

It happened just before 6 p.m. in the 600 block of Mount Olive Drive.

The Sampson County Sheriff's Office responded to the Eddins Mobile Home Park and found a person with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim was treated at the scene by EMS and then rushed to WakeMed in Raleigh.

The shooting remains under investigation.