NFL Draft is underway on ABC11

N.C. State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is expected to go early in the NFL Draft on Thursday night. Karl B DeBlaker

Will North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell go in the first round of the NFL Draft. Chris Seward

Kenny Pickett led the Pitt Panthers to an ACC championship this past season. Adrian Kraus

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A big weekend of NFL Draft coverage right here on ABC11 starts Thursday night.You can watch every over the three days beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday for the first round.Rounds two and three on Friday start at 7 p.m. and the fourth through seventh rounds will be aired Saturday with coverage starting at noon.As expected, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Georgia defensive end Travon Walker with the No. 1 pick. The Detroit Lions quickly followed with Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson.Some area players could go high in the draft.It's the start of a life-changing week for N.C. State star offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu. He'll visit Las Vegas - the site of this year's NFL Draft - for the first time, where he is expected to be a top-five pick.Some mock drafts have Ekwonu going No. 1 overall. Though that likely won't happen, if it does, the 6-4, 320-pound Charlotte native would be the first Wolfpack player picked No. 1 since Mario Williams in 2006.When N.C. State held its pro day last month Ekwonu didn't participate. Instead, he's been traveling around to various teams doing individual workouts.For other players, like North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, the draft is filled with a little more uncertainty.Howell put up video game-type numbers during his three-year career at North Carolina. He passed for more than 10,000 yards and ran for more than 1,000.Statistically, he's the most accomplished quarterback in the draft but at 6-foot-1 -- he's a little undersized and that puts him behind other prospects. His ability to scramble as he did on Saturdays will also be curbed at the next level.The Carolina Panthers have the sixth overall pick.General manager Scott Fitterer said Monday that if the right player falls to the Panthers at six, they'll stay put and make a pick -- and that a couple of quarterbacks are high on their board.Many experts think the Panthers are eyeing Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the Panthers to the ACC championship.