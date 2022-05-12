Sports

NFL schedule to be released; here's what we know

The NFL schedule is set to be released Thursday evening.

The Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 of the upcoming 2022 season, setting up a Super Bowl LV rematch in what will be the latest installment in the Patrick Mahomes-Tom Brady rivalry.

The NFL announced the Week 4 game Thursday morning, ahead of the release of the full regular-season schedule later in the day.

The Bucs beat the Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV behind three touchdown passes from Brady, who was named the game's MVP and won his record seventh career title. Mahomes struggled in the Super Bowl loss, throwing two interceptions.

The ESPN/ABC games have already been announced. The Carolina Panthers don't appear in any of them.

Week 2 will feature a Monday Night Doubleheader on Sept.19 with the Tennessee Titans at the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN followed by the Minnesota Vikings at the Philadelphia Eagles on ABC set for 8:30 p.m.

Week 3 of Monday Night Football (Sept. 26) has an NFC East matchup with the Dallas Cowboys visiting the New York Giants (8:15 p.m. on ESPN)

Other notable matchups include the Las Vegas Raiders at the Chiefs in Week 5 (Oct. 10 at 8:15 p.m.on ESPN), a game in London between the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 30 beginning at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+, and a Week 11 matchup in Mexico City between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 21 at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN.

A Dec. 19 showdown in Week 15 showcases the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams at the Green Bay Packers (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

There's an appealing matchup in Week 17 on Jan. 2's Monday Night Football, with the Bills visiting the Super Bowl runner-up Cincinnati Bengals (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

The ESPN/ABC slate wraps up with a Week 18 Saturday Night doubleheader on Jan. 7. Games are TBA.

ESPN contributed to this report.
