NOAA increases likelihood of above-normal Atlantic hurricane season

The likelihood of greater activity has risen due to record-warm sea surface temperatures.

Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are now predicting an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane season.

The likelihood of greater activity has risen due to record-warm sea surface temperatures, according to NOAA.

The outlook that was released back in May only had a 30% chance at an above-normal season.

The likelihood of near-normal activity has gone down to 25% from the 40% chance. There is a 15% chance of seeing a below-normal season.

NOAA is now predicting the season will produce 14-21 named storms. Of those, 6-11 will become hurricanes and 2-5 of those will be categorized as major hurricanes.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic started off hot with the first named storm forming on June 2. Two more named storms formed in June, and then the first hurricane of the season formed July 22.

Hurricane Don was the last named storm to form so far this year. The next named storm will be Emily. The hurricane season ends on November 30.