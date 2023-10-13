North Carolina Broadcast History Museum announces plans for physical museum, educational space

The North Carolina Broadcast History Museum announced plans to open a physical museum and educational space.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Friday, the North Carolina Broadcast History Museum announced plans to open a physical museum and educational space.

The nonprofit group is seeking assistance from the public and people who worked in broadcasting to collect artifacts, documents, photographs, and recordings that chronicle the history of prominent radio and television stations.

The museum's mission is to preserve and present information about the rich and significant history of the broadcasting industry in the state of North Carolina to be universally accessible and useful.

You can visit the museum's website for a digital repository documenting the state's broadcast legacy.