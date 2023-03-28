NCCU student arrested in connection to social media threat that led to classes being canceled

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A student at North Carolina Central University has been arrested in connection with a threat to the school earlier Monday.

The university canceled evening classes and other activities after the threat.

The NCCU Police Department got a call about 3:50 p.m. Monday reporting a social media post that indicated a threat to campus.

Campus Police has determined that there is no credible threat to the campus and has issued an all-clear.

In an email to the NCCU community, the university said "the safety of the NCCU community is our primary concern."

All classes, activities and events scheduled for Monday night were canceled and the James E. Shepard Library was closed for the rest of the evening. All residence hall visitation were canceled.

All classes, activities and events scheduled for Tuesday will be held as planned.

"Students, faculty, and staff are advised that NCCU takes all threats received by the campus very seriously, and will vigorously investigate and prosecute as warranted," the school said.

Anyone who sees something suspicious is asked to please notify Campus Police at (919) 530-6106 or email police@nccu.edu.