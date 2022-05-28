Saturday photo exhibition celebrates NC Central baseball team

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special art exhibition in Durham on Saturday is celebrating the final season of the North Carolina Central University baseball team.
Washington D.C freelance photojournalist Al Drago created the photo exhibition.
He followed the team during the entire 2021 season after Eagles baseball became the victim of budget cuts.
Drago grew up in Durham, graduated from Elon University and believes the college baseball team is an important part of Bull City history.
"These photos are about six weeks of work, following them on the road, in the locker room, in the hotel room, dorms, gym in the morning," Drago told ABC11. "I really wanted to spend as much time as possible to show these guys in all the elements."
On Saturday, Drago will display 18 of his favorite photos on eight-foot banners at the old Durham Athletic Park.
The exhibition, called The Last Dance will be open from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Drago says NC Central is the fifth HBCU baseball program to be cut in the past four years.
