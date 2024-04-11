Student arrested in connection with shooting at residence hall at NC Central University

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina Central University student was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that left one person injured last week.
According to the university, campus police arrested Eric Randall, who is a student at the school, in connection with the incident that happened in Lawson Street Residence Hall.
Randall has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery and conspiracy to commit assault with a deadly weapon.
Authorities say more arrests are to come.
Featured video is from a previous report