Courage looks to get better each day as preseason Challenge Cup continues

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Courage is in the preseason and playing in the NWSL Challenge Cup.So far, the Courage is 2-0-2 in the group stage of the Cup and takes on Orlando on Saturday in Florida.Despite 15 new women on the roster, things have come together so far."I think these games are just again, they're a challenge for us to kind of get things right - where can we be better, where can we improve in certain areas because it's not perfect," said Merritt Mathias, a defensive back.It's all geared to making "a huge push" in the regular season, Mathias added."I think what's the best part is that we just have players that are eager to learn," said head coach Sean Nahas. "I feel like - I could be wrong - but I feel like every day that they're leaving here better with different nuances and different details."The next home Challenge Cup game for the Courage is next Saturday against Washington.