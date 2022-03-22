NCDHHS' 'Spring into Summer' campaign to push for more vaccinations

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched the "Spring into Summer" campaign Tuesday.It's focused on increasing vaccinations and booster shots in adults and children.It comes the same day that top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told the Washington Post that if there is a surge from the new BA2 variant, "it will be in the next week or so."But "it's impossible to predict," said Dr. Melissa Miller, director of the clinical microbiology lab at UNC's School of Medicine. "Anybody who can you tell or predict what's happening with COVID -- don't believe them because nobody really knows what's going to happen."Miller's lab was one of the first in the state to do COVID-19 tests in March 2020.She said she believes COVID-19 testing is here to stay and demand will increase as there are more infections in the community and decrease when there are fewer.She is also hopeful the new variant isn't as severe."In terms of what's been most effective to keep me and my family safe, it has been the addition of all of these mitigation strategies," she said. "Testing is a big component of that, the distancing when rates are high. I also will take advantage of those times when rates are low to be outside and see friends safely."The "Spring into Summer' campaign from the state is giving incentives and discounts for folks to ensure they are up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations and booster. It's also to encourage people to get health visits, check-ups and other vaccinations they might have delayed because of COVID.According to the state, 76% of North Carolinians aged 18 and older have received at least one vaccine dose.Only 27% of children ages 5-11 and 48% of adolescents ages 12-17 have received their first vaccine dose.