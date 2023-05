As of May 1, driver license offices are taking appointments in the morning only, after noon it's walk-in service.

New tool designed to avoid wait times at DMV

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a new tool to help you navigate some changes at the DMV.

To help people avoid a long wait the DMV has rolled out this new feature online.

It shows the average wait time at 115 driver license offices across the state.

Just hover over each icon and a box shows you the current wait time.