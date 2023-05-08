New law makes it easier for teens to get NC driver's license

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A new driving law goes into effect across North Carolina making changes to how long teenagers are required to have their learner's permit before applying for the next level.

A bill that Governor Cooper declined to sign, citing safety concerns, goes into effect today.

This is Senate Bill 157.

It cuts down on the amount of time teen drivers have to have a learner's permit before applying for their level 2 permit.

Under the new law, North Carolina drivers who have had their permit for at least six months and have 60 hours of driving time will be able to apply for their level 2 permit.

But beginning in 2024 the time will increase to 9 months.

NCDOT is warning that DMV offices will be extremely busy as the new law takes effect just a week after the DMV began limiting hours for appointments.