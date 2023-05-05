Hearts are breaking at DMV offices across the state as thousands of teen drivers find themselves caught in a pandemic pipeline preventing them from getting a driver's license.

Gov. Roy Cooper decries law shortening permit time for teen drivers, but lets it become law anyway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Teens in North Carolina will be able to get their driver's licenses sooner starting Monday, despite objections from Gov. Roy Cooper.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers shortened the time a new driver had to have a driver's permit before getting their driver's license from 12 months to six months.

That pandemic rule change expired earlier this year, leaving many teens and their parents confused and upset.

SEE ALSO | Thousands of NC teen drivers left in limbo after license wait time law expires

Lawmakers got back together last month to debate and eventually pass Senate Bill 157, which brings that six month waiting period back and permanently changes the wait time to nine months at the start of 2024.

On Friday, Cooper said he would not sign the bill into law, but he also would not veto it. That means the bill will go into law starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday; When DMV offices reopen Monday, teens who qualify will be able to get their licenses.

"I have concerns that this law could make our roads less safe, and I encourage the Division of Motor Vehicles and the legislature to monitor its effects closely," Cooper said in a statement about his decision to not veto the bill.