North Carolina Football Club hosts Juneteenth festival

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Football Club commemorated Juneteenth with a festival before Sunday's game against Lexington SC.

The festival was held at WakeMed Soccer Park and included a fan fest, live performances, and special Juneteenth merchandise.

"Do things that are for the community, for our people, and what makes up the great area that is the triangle," NCFC Director of Communications Jake Levy said. "That's what we want to do. So we want to continue to create opportunities to celebrate our community in any capacity that is and this is definitely one of those."

A portion of the festival proceeds will benefit Black Dollar Corp, which is focused on creating opportunities for black-owned businesses in North Carolina and beyond.