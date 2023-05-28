The induction ceremony will take place in Mooresville, North Carolina on October 19 at the Performing Arts Center.

Garner native, American idol winner Scotty McCreery to be inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner native and American Idol winner Scotty McCreery is among the 2023 class of inductees for the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

The organization announced six inductees on Friday including McCreery who rose to stardom in 2011 when his first album "Clear as Day" debuted at number on the All-Genre Billboard Top 200 Albums. The album made him the first country artist and youngest artist of any musical format to achieve the feat.

The five other inductees include singer-songwriter Loudon Wainwright III from Chapel Hill, musician Bill Curtis from Fayetteville, Fetchin Bones from Charlotte, gospel singer George Beverly Shea from Montreat, and Durham's Betty Davis also known as the "Queen of Funk".

The induction ceremony will take place in Mooresville, North Carolina on October 19 at the Performing Arts Center.

For more information about the inductees, visit here.