Families across the Triangle gear up to celebrate the new year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The excitement is in the air as thousands across the Triangle get ready to close out 2023 and ring in the new year.

First Night Raleigh is happening on Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh where eventgoers are enjoying food and fun festivities.

Kids and their families enjoyed a pre-midnight countdown that included a little acorn drop at 7 p.m. in downtown Raleigh.

The People's Processional led by Paperhand Puppet Intervention, the Helping Hands Mission band, and the NC State University pip and drum team took place earlier in the evening at Bicentennial Plaza and ended at the intersection of Davie Street and Fayetteville Street.

ABC11 spoke with families as they took advantage of the festivities during the event.

"The acorn drop. We are looking forward to that," said Lisa Geter. " It's going to be really fun."

In Fayetteville, families are gearing up for the Fayetteville Night Circus.

Organizers for the event said people are traveling from as far as Savannah to attend.

They said the goal is to bring the city together and have a safe space for families to ring in the new year.

"The whole intention behind creating a New Year's event and the sixth largest city in the state of North Carolina is to help families come together to create memories, to create a tradition," said Bianca Shoneman, Cool Spring Downtown District. "The broader goal for our city council is to improve the sense of place and livability so people love where they live just a little bit more."

Families enjoyed inflatable games, axe throwing, and various food vendors.

Local business owner Darryl McClain operates Smokey's Food Truck.

"We are local, concessionary business," said Darryl McClain. "We run the business out of Spring Lake. Born and raised right here in Fayetteville. So it feels good to be home to, to give back to my community. I remember I'm on the spot right here. This used to be the USO, years ago."

Festival goers will have their dancing shoes on all night. From local artist to hip hop legend DJ Spinderella and RNB music group Dru Hill, attendees will ring in 2024 with the stars.

"Well, to all my folks in Fayetteville that's been following me for ages for decades," said DJ Spinderella. "I remember coming here, Salt-N-Pepa, came here back in the 80s on a tour like our probably one of our first stops and in the earlier days of our career. And, you know, to be coming here again is kind of like full circle. So hope you enjoy me. At midnight as the star is raised, the night will end with an amazing fireworks display.