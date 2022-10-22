North Carolina Board of Elections warns voters of misleading mailers

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is warning voters of an inaccurate mailer being sent out.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina State Board of Elections is warning voters of an inaccurate mailer being sent out.

The board said it has received several complaints from voters across North Carolina who are confused by the cards.

The mailings include the words "Important voter notification" in red letters at the top and a chart with information stating whether the voter cast a ballot in 2018 and 2020. The board also said some mailings stated: "According to your North Carolina state election record, you skipped the 2018 mid-term election."

The cards are often incorrect and do not match official voter records.

The board is reminding voters that you can check your voting history online using the voter search tool.

You can visit here for more information on how to find your voter history.