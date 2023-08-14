North Carolina State Board of Elections votes to recognize No Labels as official political party

The State Board of Elections is now recognizing No Labels as an official political party in North Carolina.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The State Board of Elections is now recognizing No Labels as an official political party in North Carolina.

The board voted in a meeting Sunday in Concord as part of the Summer 2023 Elections Conference, to allow voters to register as No Labels when choosing their party affiliation.

Voters currently registered with a different political party or as unaffiliated can now switch their affiliation to no labels.

According to a release, the board found that No Labels received 14,837 valid signatures from registered N.C. voters, 932 over the required amount of signatures, on its petition to become a political party.

The board also voted unanimously to revise the photo ID exception form by removing the reason, "I did not know photo ID was required for voting," from the form.

The board says voters can fill out a photo ID exception form when they have a permitted exception to the photo ID requirements.

Some exceptions include disability or illness, work schedule, lack of documents to obtain a photo ID, the photo ID was lost or stolen, or the photo ID has not yet been received.

All voters will be asked to show a photo ID when voting in North Carolina, starting with the municipal elections in the fall.

