NC state trooper adopts puppy found in wreck debris after crash

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A puppy found among wreck debris on a North Carolina highway now has a new home -- with one of the troopers who found her.
North Carolina troopers Johnathan Maybin and Tony Osteen found the puppy when responding to a crash on Interstate 26 last month.
According to WLOS, a car had crashed into a camper shell that had blown off a truck. A small dog kennel blew out of the truck.
The troopers found the puppy motionless but breathing. They took her to Western Carolina Regional Animal Hospital.
The puppy had a broken front leg and tail, bruised lungs and a fracture on her tibia.
When no owner claimed her, Trooper Maybin started the adoption process.
The puppy is now named Emory and is expected to make a full recovery while resting comfortably at home with Maybin.
