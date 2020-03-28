Coronavirus

What businesses are allowed to reopen in North Carolina?

As of March 30, the entirety of North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order in an additional effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.

REOPENING INFORMATION:

North Carolina to begin Phase 1 of reopening plan on Friday, May 8 at 5 p.m.
Gov. Roy Cooper laid out a plan to reopen North Carolina, but here's what has to happen first
Here are the 3 phases of Gov. Cooper's reopening plan

Here's what is not reopening in Phase 1:
Personal care and grooming businesses:
  • Barber Shops
  • Beauty Salons (including but not limited to waxing and hair removal centers)
  • Hair Salons
  • Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers
  • Tattoo Parlors
  • Tanning Salons
  • Massage Therapists (except that massage therapists may provide medical massage therapy services upon the specific referral of a medical or naturopathic healthcare provider)


Entertainment facilities without a retail or dining component:

  • Bingo Parlors, including bingo sites operated by charitable organizations
  • Bowling Alleys
  • Indoor Exercise Facilities ( e.g., gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities)
  • Health Clubs, Fitness Centers, and Gyms
  • Indoor/Outdoor Pools
  • Live Performance Venues
  • Movie Theaters
  • Skating Rinks
  • Spas, including health spas
  • Gaming and business establishments which allow gaming activities (e.g., video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or othercomputer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement).


Reopening Phases



PHASE 1: revised stay-at-home order
  • Retailers and services will need to implement social distancing practices, cleaning and other protocols. Any businesses specifically closed by the executive order--including bars and restaurants for dine-in service, nail and hair salons, gyms and movie theatres--must stay closed.
  • Gatherings must not exceed 10 people
  • Parks can open, as long as people are maintaining social distancing and not gathering in groups of 10 or more people
  • Face coverings are recommended in public
  • Visitor and gathering restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings
  • Employers are asked to encourage employees to continue teleworking


PHASE 2: about 2-3 weeks after Phase 1
  • Lift stay-at-home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home
  • Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols, including reduced capacity, increased cleaning measures and social distancing measures
  • Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity
  • More people will be allowed at gatherings, but that number has not yet been specified
  • Face coverings will still be recommended in public
  • Public playgrounds will open
  • Restrictions on nursing home and other congregate living setting visitors and gatherings will continue


PHASE 3: about 4-6 weeks after Phase 2
  • Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be loosened, with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing
  • Increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues will be allowed, but that specific number has not been determined
  • The number of people allowed at gatherings will increase
  • Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings


More coronavirus coverage:



RELATED: Coronavirus: Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19

This story was originally published on March 27 and has been updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyncwake countydurham countycumberland countyorange countyhealthexecutive orderbusinesscoronavirusshelter in placenorth carolina news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
State health director talks UV light, COVID-19 cases in meat plants
How teens are coping with COVID-19
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News