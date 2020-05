What businesses are allowed to reopen in North Carolina?

Barber Shops

Beauty Salons (including but not limited to waxing and hair removal centers)

Hair Salons

Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers

Tattoo Parlors

Tanning Salons

Massage Therapists (except that massage therapists may provide medical massage therapy services upon the specific referral of a medical or naturopathic healthcare provider)

Bingo Parlors, including bingo sites operated by charitable organizations

Bowling Alleys

Indoor Exercise Facilities ( e.g., gyms, yoga studios, martial arts facilities, indoor trampoline and rock climbing facilities)

Health Clubs, Fitness Centers, and Gyms

Indoor/Outdoor Pools

Live Performance Venues

Movie Theaters

Skating Rinks

Spas, including health spas

Gaming and business establishments which allow gaming activities (e.g., video poker, gaming, sweepstakes, video games, arcade games, pinball machines or othercomputer, electronic or mechanical devices played for amusement).

Reopening Phases

Retailers and services will need to implement social distancing practices, cleaning and other protocols. Any businesses specifically closed by the executive order--including bars and restaurants for dine-in service, nail and hair salons, gyms and movie theatres--must stay closed.

Gatherings must not exceed 10 people

Parks can open, as long as people are maintaining social distancing and not gathering in groups of 10 or more people

Face coverings are recommended in public

Visitor and gathering restrictions remain in place for nursing homes and other congregate living settings

Employers are asked to encourage employees to continue teleworking

Lift stay-at-home order with strong encouragement for vulnerable populations to continue staying at home

Allow limited opening of restaurants, bars and other businesses that can follow strict safety protocols, including reduced capacity, increased cleaning measures and social distancing measures

Allow gathering at houses of worship and entertainment venues at reduced capacity

More people will be allowed at gatherings, but that number has not yet been specified

Face coverings will still be recommended in public

Public playgrounds will open

Restrictions on nursing home and other congregate living setting visitors and gatherings will continue

Restrictions for vulnerable populations will be loosened, with encouragement to continue practicing social distancing

Increased capacity at restaurants, bars, other businesses, houses of worship and entertainment venues will be allowed, but that specific number has not been determined

The number of people allowed at gatherings will increase

Continue rigorous restrictions on nursing homes and other congregate living settings

As of March 30, the entirety of North Carolina is under a stay-at-home order in an additional effort to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.