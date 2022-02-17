Sports

Pitt builds huge lead, holds on to stun UNC 76-67

Pittsburgh forward John Hugley (23) reacts following a play during the second half against North Carolina in Chapel Hill. (Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Ithiel Horton scored 19 points, making all five of his 3-point tries, and Pittsburgh rode a huge first half to cruise past North Carolina 76-67 on Wednesday night.

John Hugley scored 18 points, Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven rebounds, Mouhamadou Gueye had 11 points and Femi Odukale 10 for the Panthers (11-16, 6-10 ACC), who won their third straight conference game for the first time since 2014.

Caleb Love scored 15 of his 19 points in the final 5:11 for the Tar Heels, who trailed 40-23 at the half.

Brady Manek added 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kerwin Walton and Leaky Black had 11 points each.

Leading scorer and rebounder Armando Bacot picked up his fourth foul with eight minutes to go and remained on the bench finishing with seven points and eight rebounds.

In the Tar Heels' previous game, UNC (18-8, 10-5 ACC) outscored Florida State 62-24 in the first half of a 20-point win. But Wednesday, it was the Panthers taking off to a huge lead after shooting 60%, over 30% better than UNC in the first half.

When Bacot - who leads the ACC with 19 double-doubles this season - picked up his fourth foul, the Tar Heels were trailing by 19. They rallied without him as Love scored 13 straight UNC points and assisted a Manek basket to pull within 69-63 with 1:50 to go. But they wouldn't get closer with Hugley scoring five points down the stretch.

Pitt finished at 51% shooting, including 10 of 17 from the arc. UNC shot 41%, 7 of 26 from 3-point range.

Pitt beat UNC for the third time in their last four meetings and won for the second straight time at Chapel Hill.

Pitt is home against Georgia Tech on Saturday. UNC is at Virginia Tech on Saturday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillunc tar heels
Copyright © 2022 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
DPD chief, DA take questions on crime from concerned residents
Pilot killed when plane crashes into tractor-trailer on I-85
LATEST: CDC expected to soon update mask guidance
Many struggle with 'languishing' as the COVID-19 pandemic continues
Remains of all 8 NC plane crash victims have been recovered
Durham neighbors upset by Housing Authority's affordable housing plan
NC House passes new district voting map
Show More
To mask or not to mask? Here's where school districts stand
Bomb threat only strengthened bond, Fayetteville State chancellor says
Senate passes bill for veterans exposed to burn pits
Cybersecurity experts sound warning at RTP as Russia threat looms
Raleigh Ukrainians hope for peace as tensions escalate with Russia
More TOP STORIES News