RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Another break-in robbery has happened in north Raleigh.
There has been a rash of them lately, with thieves targeting unlocked cars and then getting access to the garage from the garage remotes in those cars.
The Wake County Sheriff's Office released a video of an incident that happened earlier this week.
Last week, there were several such robberies in north Raleigh.
Some vehicles were stolen when the car keys were left in them, the sheriff's office said. After stealing the vehicle, the suspects would then abandon it not far from the area where it was originally stolen.
The sheriff's office said Tuesday to be sure to lock your doors and car doors and be vigilant. Keep your garage-door opener out of sight and take any valuables out of your car.
"Theft prevention starts before you exit your vehicle for the evening," said Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker. "These thieves are looking for opportunities, that's why we continue to urge homeowners to remain vigilant by taking the time to secure their vehicles and other valuable items."
Most of the break-ins have occurred between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
If you have any information on any person(s) of interest, you're asked to please contact the Wake County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division at (919) 856-6800.
Wake County sheriff seeks info on rash of N. Raleigh break-ins and robberies
TOP STORIES
Show More