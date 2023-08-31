'Not up to code': Northern High School delay caused by failed inspection, DPS says

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The opening of Northern High School has been delayed because there are several items that didn't pass inspection, according to Durham Public School officials.

"There were several things that were not up to code," said Frederick Davis, Durham Public Schools executive director of building services.

The latches on the fire doors weren't working properly and the backflow preventer, a valve protecting the water supply from contamination, was too long.

"The height of the backflow from the concrete had to be a certain depth. That depth is 11 inches. When the inspector came out, it was 12 inches," said Davis.

ABC11 saw crews Thursday working to resolve both those issues.

"We want to make sure our T's are crossed and I's dotted so when we do open, students are safe," he said.

Northern High School is a $90 million project that has been years in the making. It's more than 200,000 square feet and has 82 classrooms as well as common areas.

"I mean, the kids are walking in going, wow! We did that, too, as teachers. We have been completely amazed," said teacher Lindsey Lester.

The new opening date is next Tuesday. The school district is confident all matters will be resolved by then. There has been no word on how or whether students will make up the days missed this week.

It was clear from Tuesday night's open house that the delays haven't overshadowed the excitement felt by staffers and students.

"I was ready to start. Then it's like now we have to wait and wait. It keeps getting pushed back. I'm just ready to start my senior year and get it over with," said one student.

The school district acknowledged and recognized the disappointment felt by some as crews continued working to prepare it for the first day of classes.

"We are asking for understanding and we're asking for grace," said Davis.