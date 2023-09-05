The newest high school in Bull City cost roughly 90 million dollars and has 82 classrooms and common areas.

Northern High School in Durham opens doors to students and staff

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's a long anticipated day in Durham, as Northern High School represents a project years in the making.

The delay to opening came from an issue with the building's backflow preventer, a valve that protects the water supply from contamination as well as a second delay due to Idalia.

Parts of the school are still works in progress. The school's auditorium and athletic fields are not finished, but school officials point out that those are not needed to allow occupancy by students and staff.

That work will continue as students begin classes.

Northern High School will house roughly 1,300 students.

Classes will take place from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.