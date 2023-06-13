Man arrested after 3 found dead and van attempts to run over pedestrians: Police

Three people are dead and 3 others injured by a van in the English city of Nottingham, some 120 miles north of London.

LONDON -- A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three people were killed in the English city of Nottingham and a van attempted to run over more people early Tuesday morning, police said.

Police said they were called to Ilkeston Road in the center of the city shortly after 4 a.m. local time and discovered two people dead in the street. Authorities have not disclosed how those individuals were killed.

Shortly after, police officers were called to another incident a short distance away on Milton Street to reports that a van had attempted to run over three people. Those three people were taken to hospital and were being treated for their injuries though authorities have not released details on their conditions.

Another man was found dead a few blocks away on Magdala Road but no cause of death was given for the third victim.

"This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people. We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody," said Chief Constable Kate Meynell in a statement following the incident.

"This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened, she continued. "We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses."

Alex Norris, Labour MP for Nottingham North, said in a statement posted to social media that "our community's thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Our gratitude is with our blue light responders for their work today also."

Police have shut down six roads in the area while police investigate the ongoing issue and the Nottingham Express Transit tram network has also suspended all of its services.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.