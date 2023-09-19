Nurse stole hundreds of vials of medication, Burlington Police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A nurse is being sought in connection with stealing medication in Alamance County.

The Burlington Police Department said Tuesday that it began an investigation in August after it was contacted by Authoracare, Hospice of Alamance after the agency discovered missing vials of medication from its facility.

During an internal audit, Authoracare said it discovered evidence that a nurse, 39-year-old Lindsay Story of Greensboro, was stealing the vials.

Lindsay Story Burlington Police Department

Burlington police said the investigation revealed that more than 600 vials of hydromorphone -- more commonly known as Dilaudid -- were stolen from April through August.

Police said they believe Story used her access to the employer's computers to falsify the medication distribution process, allowing her to take more vials out than what was needed for patients.

There is no evidence of tampering with any patient's medication, BPD said.

Story is wanted for embezzlement of a controlled substance. Additional charges may be possible as the investigation continues to unfold, police said.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to please contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or use the mobile app, P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.