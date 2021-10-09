Video shows officers race through Brooklyn to save 1-year-old's life

Tremendously proud of the lifesaving work of our very own Sgt Barnett, PO Lynch, Blake & Diaz. On 10/2 they responded to a 1 year old in distress. When the baby lost consciousness, they raced the baby & mom to the hospital, while doing vital chest compressions. Baby is now ok. 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/UGyL2cRkhu