Durham Public Schools start year-round classes at more schools

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It is back to school for Durham County year-round schools.

DPS added three additional public elementary schools to the year-round calendar this school year and is also welcoming a brand-new superintendent this school year.

Dr. Anthony Lewis is scheduled to take his new post on August 12.

The district is coming off months of protests and pay negotiations, but funding was secured to help fund raises for teachers and staff.

ABC11 stopped by Oak Grove Elementary School which is one of the newest year-round schools in the district.

We caught up with Principal Kristin Tate says she is looking forward to the year-round calendar hoping it will cut down on the summer learning loss that happens when students are out from June to August.

"As an educator, I saw this opportunity to be amazing. I always wanted to work in the year- round school, so being able to actually see their dreams come true we all know about the summer gap, the summer learning gap that happens during the summertime. So giving the kids, especially our little babies, the opportunity to learn year round is an exciting moment," said Kindergarten Teacher Martin Lopez.

This will make Oak Grove the only year-round school in the eastern district.

The traditional school year starts august 26.