localish

NJ school nurse saves life of student's grandmother

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

School nurse saves life of student's grandmother in South Jersey

WEST DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, New Jersey -- Cindy Cobb is the school nurse at Oakview Elementary School in West Deptford Township School District.

Her day job usually includes helping kids who have stomach aches or bumps and bruises.


But on March 4, an emergency happened and Cindy's quick actions saved a life.

Deborah Stone had come to school to pick up her grandson when she didn't feel right, all of a sudden.

She collapsed in the schoolyard, having gone into cardiac arrest.


Cindy immediately sprung into action, activated the school's "code blue" protocols to get staff to control the crowd and alert EMS, and began CPR, which ultimately saved Deborah's life.

Deborah says she is eternally grateful for Cindy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
more in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
School nurse saves life of student's grandmother in South Jersey
AC hotel builds massive electric go-kart raceway in the lobby
Pride Month: Motorcycle club Organized Chaos Chicago preps for 2022 Aurora, IL parade after COVID Illinois delays
Bar selling vintage cocktail for $150
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Families of Uvalde, Buffalo victims testify in Congress
Target is ramping up discounts. Here's why
Armed man arrested near Justice Kavanaugh's house: court
NFL's 1st openly trans cheerleader hitting field with Panthers
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Triangle gas prices creep closer to $5; diesel is at record high
Goodyear recalling 173K tires that have been under investigation
Show More
Man shot during robbery attempt at Raleigh gas station
1 dead, 8 injured after driver hits pedestrians in Berlin, Germany
Traffic stop becomes powerful moment for trooper, a dad with cancer
Raleigh firefighters rally for better pay
Rising rents forcing some to get second job, consider other options
More TOP STORIES News