Runners and walkers to take part in 24-hour weekend Raleigh event, Oakwood24 for recovery

Healing Transitions hosts annual 24 hour Oakwood24 event

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hundreds will lace up their running and walking shoes in Raleigh for a 24-hour event to support recovery.

The fourth annual Oakwood24 run benefitting Healing Transitions at the Historic Oakwood Cemetery begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Healing Transitions provides free, life-saving recovery services to more than 300 homeless, uninsured and underserved individuals in Wake County every day with a peer-to-peer program.

"Two-thirds of our staff have been through the program," said Chris Budnick, Healing Transitions executive director. "We serve as a resource to the community to help law enforcement and EMS, bring people to detox instead of taking them to jail, or the emergency department. But our longer-term goal and hope is to engage people in the process of change and hope that they would find recovery."

The goal for this year's walk is to raise $125,000. Click here for more on donating.

To date, The Oakwood24 has raised more than $225,000 for Healing Transitions.
